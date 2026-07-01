Bruins Agree to Terms with Brendan Gaunce, Brian Halonen, Maxence Guenette and Jiri Patera on Two-Way Contracts

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has agreed to terms with the following players on two-way contracts:

Brendan Gaunce, Forward

The Bruins have agreed to terms with forward Brendan Gaunce on a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $875,000.

Gaunce, 32, appeared in 44 AHL games as captain of the Cleveland Monsters, recording 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound forward also skated in 25 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, tallying two goals and four assists for six points. The forward has played 426 career AHL games with Cleveland, the Iowa Wild, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets, totaling 139 goals and 159 assists for 298 points. Gaunce has played in 214 career NHL games, registering 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points.

The Sudbury, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Brian Halonen, Forward

The Bruins have agreed to terms with forward Brian Halonen on a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $875,000.

Halonen, 27, appeared in 51 games with the Utica Comets (AHL) during the 2025-26 season, recording 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points. The 6-foot, 207-pound forward also skated in 15 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2025-26, tallying two points. Halonen has played 217 career AHL games, all with the Utica Comets, totaling 86 goals and 50 assists for 136 points.

The Delano, Minnesota native was originally signed as a free agent by New Jersey in March 2022.

Maxence Guenette, Defenseman

The Bruins have agreed to terms with defenseman Maxence Guenette on a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Guenette, 25, appeared in 46 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2025-26 season, recording two goals and 22 assists for 24 points. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defenseman has skated in eight career NHL games with Ottawa. Guenette has played in 282 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Belleville, totaling 29 goals and 111 assists for 140 points.

The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native was originally selected by Ottawa in the seventh round (187th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Jiri Patera, Goaltender

The Bruins have agreed to terms with goaltender Jiri Patera on a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Patera, 27, appeared in 30 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2025-26 season, posting a 12-14-2 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound goaltender has played 122 career AHL games with Abbotsford and the Henderson Silver Knights and holds a record of 51-56-9 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He has also appeared in nine career NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights.

Internationally, Patera represented Czechia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in three tournament games.

The Praha, Czechia native was originally selected by Vegas in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.