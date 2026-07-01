Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Lars Eller on a One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Lars Eller on a one-year contract commencing in 2026-27.

“Lars is a dependable and diligent veteran forward whose selfless style of play matches our team philosophy,” said Zito. “A Stanley Cup champion, he has had success at all levels of hockey and we’re excited for him to join the Panthers.”

Eller, 37, skated in 68 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2025-26, posting 15 points (5-10-15).

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Rodovre, Denmark has competed in 1,184 NHL regular season games across his 17-season career between Ottawa (2025-26), the Washington Capitals (2024-25, 2016-17 to 2022-23), Pittsburgh Penguins (2023-24 to 2024-25), Colorado Avalanche (2022-23), Montreal Canadiens (2011-12 to 2015-16) and St. Louis Blues (2009-10), registering 439 points (193-246-439).

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eller has played in 116 games recording 50 points (15-35-50) between Ottawa, Washington, Colorado and Montreal. He scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal for Washington in 2018, becoming the first Danish-born player to win the Stanley Cup. Helping the Capitals capture their first title in franchise history, Eller produced 18 points (7-11-18) in 24 games during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On the international stage, Eller most recently represented Denmark at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina and has played for his home country and multiple IIHF World Championships.

Eller was originally selected by St. Louis in the first round (13th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

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