Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Caedan Bankier and Defensemen Carson Lambos and David Špaček to One-year, Two-way Contracts

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed forward Caedan Bankier ($850,000/$100,000) and defensemen Carson Lambos ($850,000/$110,000) and David Spacek ($850,000/$110,000) to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Bankier, 23 (1/26/03), recorded 20 points (10-10=20) 18 penalty minutes (PIM) and 121 shots on goal in 66 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of White Rock, BC, Canada, ranked second on Iowa in shots on goal and T-6th in goals.

Bankier owns 69 career points (35-34=69), 79 PIM, seven power play goals (PPG), five game-winning goals (GWG) and 363 shots on goal in 185 career games over a span of three seasons with Iowa (2023-26). Bankier also collected 188 points (76-112=188), 58 PIM, 26 PPG, nine GWG and 544 shots on goal in 202 games across four seasons (2019-23) with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Bankier won a gold medal with team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He registered one assist, eight shots and a plus-3 rating in seven games.

The Wild selected Bankier in the third round (86th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lambos, 23, (1/14/03), made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Dec. 18, 2025, at Columbus, recording one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating. He also collected 19 points (8-11=19) and 48 PIM in 70 AHL games with Iowa last season. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, led Iowa defenseman in goals and ranked second in points.

Lambos owns 52 points (17-35=52), 155 PIM and 286 shots on goal in 207 career AHL games across three seasons with Iowa (2023-26). He also collected 128 points (31-97=128), 154 PIM and a plus-119 rating in 176 career WHL games with Kootenay (2018-19) and Winnipeg (2019-23). Lambos led WHL rookie defensemen in scoring, ranked T-1st in GWG, second in assists and T-2nd in goals during the 2019-20 season. He played in one game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship as Canada won the gold medal. He also played for Canada White at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and tallied five assists in six games and was named a tournament All-Star.

The Wild selected Lambos in the first round (26th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Špaček, 23 (2/18/23), appeared in two games for Minnesota last season after making his NHL debut vs. Winnipeg on Jan. 15. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, also collected 36 points (7-29=36), 122 shots on goal and 16 PIM in 59 games with Iowa, leading the team in assists and pacing Iowa defensemen in points and shots. For his career, Špaček owns 79 points (14-65=79), 68 PIM and 312 shots on goal in 192 games over three AHL seasons (2023-26).

Špaček represented Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games, skating in five games and notching one assist and four shots on goal. He has represented Czechia at multiple international competitions, including the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games, and the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he posted five assists in 10 games to help Czechia secure gold. He also helped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Tournament, recording eight points (3-5=8), 11 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating in seven games.

Špaček was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.