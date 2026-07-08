Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Roman Schmidt to a One-year, Two-way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Roman Schmidt to a one-year, two-way contract ($850,000/$100,000) for the 2026-27 season.

Schmidt, 23 (2/27/03), tallied two assists and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 1. Overall, he skated in 48 AHL games in 2025-26 with the Syracuse Crunch, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Iowa, finishing with three assists and 94 PIM. For his career, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of Midland, Michigan, has played in 98 games and posted nine points (3-6=9) and 173 PIM across parts of three AHL seasons with Syracuse (2023-26), Lehigh Valley (2025-26) and Iowa (2026).

Prior to his professional career, Schmidt played in 179 games and tallied 93 points (23-70=98) across three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers (2021-24) and Kingston Frontenacs (2023-24). He was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (No. 96 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2026-27 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

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