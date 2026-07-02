Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Maxin Shabanov to One-Year Contract

Shabanov_Signed_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Maxim Shabanov (MAK-sim, SHAB-Uh-nawv) to a one-year, $1,600,000 contract for the 2026-27 season.

Shabanov, 25 (10/7/00), collected 18 points (5-13=18), two penalty minutes (PIM) and 56 shots on goal in 44 games during his rookie campaign last season with the New York Islanders. The 5-foot-9, 167-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia scored a goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at Pittsburgh and recorded his first career multi-point (2-1=3) game on Nov. 20 at Detroit.

Prior to his first season in the NHL, Shabanov spent four seasons (2021-25) with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) where he collected 150 points (67-83=150), 26 PIM and a plus-23 rating over a span of 207 games. He ranked third in the KHL in regular season scoring in 2024-25 with 67 points (23-44=67) in 65 games and was named to the KHL First All-Star Tam. He added 20 points (10-10=20) in 21 postseason games to help Traktor advance to the 2025 Gagarin Cup Playoffs. Shabanov led the KHL in goals and plus-minus rating (plus-14) in the 2025 playoffs and played in the 2025 and 2024 KHL All-Star Games.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Blake Coleman and Defenseman Olli Määttä from Calgary

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nick Foligno to One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Zach Bogosian to One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Four Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Calvin Pickard to a One-Year Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bobby Brink

Minnesota Wild Promotes Ricard Persson to Director of Amateur Scouting

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Stu Bickel Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

Minnesota Wild Selects Three Players in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Bill Guerin Named 2025-26 General Manager of the Year

A Place for Every Fan: Pride With the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild Turns to SeatGeek to Power Ticketing Across Grand Casino Arena

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Michael McCarron to Six-year Contract

Kirill Kaprizov: Rewriting Wild History, One Goal at a Time

Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Named Recipient of the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Marcus Foligno surprised with King Clancy Trophy by brother at hospital

Minnesota Wild Names Sylvain Rodrigue Director of Goaltending