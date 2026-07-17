Robertson of Stars among 15 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Other notable players who filed were Jamie Drysdale of the Philadelphia Flyers and Kirby Dach of the Montreal Canadiens.

No teams elected for salary arbitration this offseason.

Salary arbitration hearings are scheduled to be held from July 20-Aug. 1. A player can sign a contract with his current team any time before his hearing.

Ottawa Senators forward Xavier Bourgault avoided an arbitration hearing by signing a one-year contract on July 9, and Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs (four years) and New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (one year) each avoided a hearing by signing on July 13.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nicholas Robertson (two year contract) signed July 14, and the Winnipeg Jets signed forward Cole Perfetti to a six-year contract on July 15.

Forward Trevor Zegras avoided a hearing by signing a four-year contract with the Flyers on July 15 and Drysdale did the same by signing a four-year contract with Philadelphia on July 17.

The Montreal Canadiens signed Dach to a one-year contract July 16, the same day the Blues signed forward Connor McMichael to a six-year deal.

Last offseason, 11 restricted free agents filed for salary arbitration and two others had team-elected arbitration. All 13 players signed before his scheduled hearing.

Here is the list of players who filed for salary arbitration (hearing dates were not announced):

Buffalo Sabres: Peyton Krebs, F (signed four-year contract on July 13)

Carolina Hurricanes: Ronan Seeley, D

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jet Greaves, G; Cole Sillinger, F

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson, F

Florida Panthers: Akira Schmid, G

Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach, F (signed one-year contract on July 16)

New York Rangers: Braden Schneider, D (signed one-year contract on July 13)

New York Islanders: Alex Jefferies, F

Ottawa Senators: Xavier Bourgault, F (signed one-year, two-way contract on July 9)

Philadelphia Flyers: Jamie Drysdale, D (signed four-year contract on July 17); Trevor Zegras, F (signed four-year contract on July 15)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Nicholas Robertson, F (signed two-year contract on July 14)

St. Louis Blues: Connor McMichael, F (signed six-year contract on July 16)

Winnipeg Jets: Cole Perfetti, F (signed five-year contract on July 15)