Avalanche Signs Wolanin

Defenseman Has Skated In 86 Career NHL Games

CA-26-INT-Signed-Wolanin-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season. 

Wolanin, 31, skated in 53 games with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League and totaled 31 points (7g/24a). He finished among Providence defensemen in scoring (2nd), assists (1st-tied), power-play goals (4, 1st) and game-winning markers (4, T-1st). The rearguard’s four tallies on the man advantage finished in a share for sixth among all AHL defensemen. Additionally, he added one point (0g/1a) in two Calder Cup playoff games. 

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has seen 86 regular-season games of NHL action and posted 23 points (6g/17a) with the Vancouver Canucks (2022-23), Buffalo Sabres (2021-22), Los Angeles Kings (2020-22) and Ottawa Senators (2017-21). Wolanin set career-highs in games played (30), goals (4), assists (8), and points (12) with the Sens in 2018-19 to finish fifth on the blueline in scoring and tied for fourth among that cohort in goals. He made his NHL debut the season prior when he logged 17:09 on March 22, 2018 vs. Edmonton. 

Born in Quebec City, Quebec, Wolanin has spent most of his pro career in the AHL from 2017-26 with Providence, Abbotsford Canucks, Ontario Reign and Belleville Senators, collecting 208 points (31g/177a) in 291 career regular-season contests .He saw a career-high in assists (49) and points (55) in 2022-23 when he was credited with the Eddie Shore Award for the AHL’s best defenseman and earned First All-Star Team honors after leading all league defensemen in both assists and points with Abbotsford. The blueliner has also appeared in 36 career AHL playoff outings, recording 23 points (6g/17a) and saw a personal-best 2g/8a scoring line across 17 games in 2024-25 with the Canucks to help them capture the Calder Cup. 

Prior to turning pro, Wolanin spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota and posted a 22g/50a scoring line in 109 career NCAA contests from 2015-18. He earned NCHC Second All-Star Team honors as a junior in 2017-18 when he topped out at 35 points (12g/23a), and as a freshman collected 15 points (4g/11a) in 32 games to help North Dakota capture the 2016 NCAA Frozen Four Championship. The left-shot defenseman also put together a four-year United States Hockey League career with Green Bay (2012-14) and Muskegon (2013-15), registered 75 career points (20g/55a) in 165 games and was a 2014-15 Second All-Star Team selection. 

Internationally, Wolanin represented his country at the IIHF World Championship twice (2019 & 2021), winning the bronze medal in 2021 when he paced the United States d-core in scoring (1g/5a) in 10 appearances.

Christian’s father, Craig, played 13 years in the NHL and was a member of the 1996 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. Of Craig's 695 career NHL games, 364 of them were with the Avalanche/Nordiques and he recorded 91 points (24g/67a) with them from 1989-96.

News Feed

Beckett Hamilton Can’t Wait to Get Started with Avalanche Organization

Fresh Off of Winning a National Championship, Jake Fisher Enters Third Development with Avalanche

Avalanche to Participate in 2026 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose

Avalanche Signs Schwartz

Devon Toews, Avalanche Development Camp Players Continue Team’s Impact on the Community

Avalanche Signs Hinostroza

Avalanche Signs Fensore

Avalanche Signs Beckman

Avalanche Signs Juulsen

Avalanche Re-Signs Taylor Makar

Avalanche Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Adds to Prospect Pool and Roster Flexibility During NHL Draft Weekend

Avalanche Select Nine Players in 2026 NHL Draft

Avalanche Acquire Lysell

Avalanche Re-Signs Burns

Avalanche Re-Signs Kulak

Avalanche Acquire Second, Third and Fifth-Round Picks from Columbus for Nichushkin

Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood Combined to Backstop NHL's Best Defense in 2025-26 Regular Season