Nemec signs 5-year, $36.25 million contact with Flames

The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils with forward Maxim Tsyplakov on June 23 for conditional first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft and 2028 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and defenseman prospect Etienne Morin. Both conditional picks are top 10 protected.

"It's good to have the contract right now, in this part of the summer," Nemec told the Flames website. "Now we can plan everything else. I'm really happy and really excited for the next five years in Calgary. I've heard so many good things from all the players, so I'm really excited."

Nemec had an NHL career-high 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games last season, when he completed his entry-level contract. He's planning to arrive in Calgary from Slovakia in mid-August ahead of the Flames' preseason opener against the Seattle Kraken on Sept. 20.