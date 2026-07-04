Canes Sign Zach Sawchenko To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Sawchenko $850,000 in the NHL or $150,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL), with a guarantee of at least $190,000.
About Zach Sawchenko:
- The Calgary native spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, going 14-10-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .880 save percentage.
- Sawchenko, 28, has appeared in seven career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, registering a 1-2-1 record with a 3.35 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.
- The 6’1”, 185 lb. netminder has a career AHL record of 56-57-15 with a 3.08 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 135 games with San Jose, Abbotsford, Chicago and Cleveland.
- Spent the 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes’ top AHL affiliate in Chicago, posting a 17-18-3 record and 3.10 goals-against average.
- Sawchenko has also appeared in 20 ECHL games with Orlando and Allen, going 13-4-3 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.
- Prior to turning professional, he spent two seasons at the University of Alberta, earning a 28-4-1 record with a 1.74 goals-against average and five shutouts in 34 games.
- He also played 177 games over four seasons with Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League (WHL), going 88-65-16 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.