Canes Sign Zach Sawchenko To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Zach Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Sawchenko $850,000 in the NHL or $150,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL), with a guarantee of at least $190,000.

About Zach Sawchenko: