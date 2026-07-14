Robertson signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract with Penguins

Nicholas Robertson signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The 24-year-old forward was acquired by the Penguins in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1 for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

He had a career-high 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 78 games for the Maple Leafs last season, and filed for arbitration on July 5; the date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson has 88 points (48 goals, 40 assists) in 234 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

His older brother, Jason Robertson, is a forward with the Dallas Stars, who also has an arbitration hearing scheduled.