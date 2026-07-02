Sharks sign forward Brett Leason

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Brett Leason to a one-year, two-way contract.

Leason, 27, primarily played in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season with the Hersey Bears, recording 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 56 games. He also appeared in six games for the Washington Capitals. Leason finished fourth on Hershey in points and third in assists. Leason added two goals in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

Over the course of his professional career, he has played in 226 NHL games for the Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, scoring 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists). He was named the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence in the 2018-19 season, presented annually “to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.” He has also played in 170 career AHL contests, scoring 91 points (32 goals, 59 assists).

Prior to his pro career, he played for the Tri-City Americans and Prince Albert Raiders, appearing in 190 Western Hockey League games (WHL), and scoring 140 points (60 goals, 80 assists). In the 2018-19 season, he set career bests in goals (36), assists (53), and points (89), and helped Prince Albert win the WHL Championship.

Internationally, he represented Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championship, scoring five points (three goals, two assists) in five games.

The six-foot-five, 220-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, was originally selected by Washington in the 2019 NHL Draft (second round, 56th overall).