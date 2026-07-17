Canes Sign Neuchev To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Viktor Neuchev to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Neuchev $850,000 in the NHL or $90,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL).
About Viktor Neuchev:
- The 22-year-old forward recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in 10 regular-season games with the Chicago Wolves in 2025-26.
- He added six points (2g, 4a) in 21 playoff appearances to help the Wolves reach the Calder Cup Finals.
- Neuchev started the 2025-26 season off with the Rochester Americans, tallying 16 points (6g, 10a) in 34 games, prior to being acquired by Carolina from Buffalo in exchange for defenseman Gavin Bayreuther on Jan. 24.
- The Chelyabinsk, Russia native has appeared in 160 career AHL games with Rochester and Chicago, totaling 75 points (28g, 47a).
- Prior to making his North American debut, he posted 12 points (4g, 8a) in 58 career KHL games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg.
- The 5’11”, 180-pound forward also appeared in 12 career VHL games with Gornyak-UGMK, scoring one goal, and in 104 career MHL games with Avto Yekaterinburg, registering 96 points (54g, 42a).
- He was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round, 74th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft.