TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Michael Callahan along with goaltenders Mads Sogaard and Olivier Rodrigue to one-year, two-way contracts, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Tampa Bay Lightning sign three players to one-year, two-way contracts
The Bolts add a defenseman and two goaltenders
Callahan, 26, played in five games with the Boston Bruins last season, averaging 12:59 in ice time per game. He also skated in 56 games for the Providence Bruins of the AHL, recording two goals and 16 points, while also leading all Bruins defensemen for plus/minus with a plus-30 rating. Callahan also appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games and recorded one assist.
The Franklin, Massachusetts native made his NHL debut with Boston on January 14, 2025 against the Lightning. He has played in 22 career NHL games, all with the Bruins. Callahan has played in 241 career AHL games, all with Providence, recording nine goals and 52 points. He has also skated in 20 career AHL postseason games with five assists.
Before turning pro, Callahan played four years at Providence College where he served as captain. He was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round, 142nd overall, of the 2018 draft.
Sogaard, 25, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, playing in 27 games. The Aalborg, Denmark native posted a 7-13-4 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and .874 save percentage with Belleville. He also appeared in two games with the Ottawa Senators and won in his lone start of the season, making 20 saves on January 25 versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Sogaard saw action in one game for Denmark at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
Sogaard has played 31 career NHL games, all with Ottawa, posting a 12-11-3 record with a 3.60 goals-against average and .877 save percentage. He has seen action in 131 career AHL games, all with Belleville, posting a 57-51-11 record.
Sogaard was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Rodrigue, 25, played 10 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL in 2025-26, posting a 4-3-1 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. The Chicoutimi, Quebec native has seen action in 141 career AHL games between Rockford and the Bakersfield Condors, notching a 65-55-16 record with two shutouts and four assists. He has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25.
Rodrigue was originally drafted by Edmonton in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.