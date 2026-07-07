Ducks Sign Hinds to Two-Year Contract Extension

Made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2025-26, appearing in six games while recording a +1 rating

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The Ducks have signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a two-year, one-way contract extension through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Hinds, 23 (3/12/03), made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2025-26, appearing in six games while recording a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM). He also recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff contests in 2026, including his first career NHL point (assist) April 24, 2026 vs Edmonton in Game 3 of the First Round. He became the second player in Ducks history to earn his first career point in the postseason.

The 6-3, 201-pound defenseman scored 5-14=19 points with a +16 rating and 21 PIM in 62 AHL games with San Diego prior to joining Anaheim at the conclusion of the regular season, setting new career highs in points, goals and plus/minus. In 204 career AHL games with the Gulls, Hinds has recorded 11-36=47 points with 105 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (76th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Hinds was named the QMJHL’s Best Defensive Defenseman (Kevin Lowe Trophy) in 2022-23 after recording 11-43=54 points with a +61 rating in 56 games with Sherbrooke. He led all QMJHL blueliners in plus/minus, ranked sixth in points per game (0.96), eighth in points and was tied for eighth in assists. His +61 was the highest mark in the QMJHL since 2002-03 and the fifth-best plus/minus by a QMJHL defenseman all-time.

The Gatineau, Quebec native helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, scoring two goals with a +9 rating in seven tournament games.

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