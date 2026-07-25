Sillinger signs 3-year, $13.875 million contract with Blue Jackets

Forward had 33 points last season, avoids arbitration hearing

Cole Sillinger contract

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Cole Sillinger signed a three-year, $13.875 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. It has an average annual value of $4.625 million.

The 23-year-old forward had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 81 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

“Cole is a hard-working, reliable two-way forward who plays the game the right way, has outstanding character and continues to grow and improve,” Columbus general manager Don Waddell said. “He has played a lot of games in this league at a very young age, and we are excited about his future and his contributions to our organization.”

Sillinger filed for arbitration on July 5; the date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Selected by Columbus with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Sillinger has 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 367 regular-season games.

Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves also avoided arbitration when he signed a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million AAV) with Columbus on Thursday.

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