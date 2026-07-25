Sillinger signs 3-year, $13.875 million contract with Blue Jackets

“Cole is a hard-working, reliable two-way forward who plays the game the right way, has outstanding character and continues to grow and improve,” Columbus general manager Don Waddell said. “He has played a lot of games in this league at a very young age, and we are excited about his future and his contributions to our organization.”

Sillinger filed for arbitration on July 5; the date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Selected by Columbus with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Sillinger has 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 367 regular-season games.

Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves also avoided arbitration when he signed a three-year, $15 million contract ($5 million AAV) with Columbus on Thursday.