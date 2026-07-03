Rittich signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Devils

Signed by the Calgary Flames as an undrafted free agent June 13, 2016, Rittich is 122-81-29 with a 2.79 GAA, .903 save percentage and nine shutouts in 260 regular-season games (232 starts) for the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and Islanders, and 0-4 in four Stanley Cup Playoff games (three starts).

The signing comes after the Devils traded goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves. Markstrom was 23-19-1 with a 3.07 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games (43 starts) last season, his second with New Jersey.

The Devils still have veteran goaltender Jake Allen on the roster, and new general manager Sunny Mehta said Thursday) that he feels now is the time for goalie prospect Nico Daws to win a spot.