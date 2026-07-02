Jets sign defenceman Mario Ferraro to a three-year contract

Ferraro played 490 career games for the Sharks and posted 114 points.

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By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 1, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team agreed to terms with defenceman Mario Ferraro on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $4,000,000.

Ferraro, 27, recorded 23 points (7G, 16A) and 35 penalty minutes while playing in all 82 games for the San Jose Sharks in 2025-26. The Toronto, Ont. native led the Sharks in blocked shots (150), while his 21:02 time-on-ice per game was third on the team. Ferraro’s 277:11 shorthanded time-on-ice also led the Sharks and ranked third in the NHL and his shorthanded time-on-ice per game (3:23) was the most on the team and fourth-highest in the league last season.

Ferraro, a second-round pick (49th overall) by San Jose in the 2017 NHL Draft, has played 490 career NHL games for the Sharks and posted 114 points (24G, 90A) and 216 PIMs.

Internationally, Ferraro posted two assists in ten games to help Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 World Championship.

Mario Ferraro

Defence

Born Sept. 17, 1998  -- Toronto, Ont.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L

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