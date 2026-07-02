Sharks sign forward Tye Felhaber

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Tye Felhaber to a one-year, two-way contract.

Felhaber, 27, played in 63 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2025-26, finishing fifth on the team with 15 goals, seventh on the team with 31 points and eighth with 16 assists on the year. He posted AHL career bests across the board in 2024-25, finishing the season with 22 goals, 22 assists and 44 points with 108 penalty minutes over 67 contests.

The forward also has skated in five NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, all in 2024-25, making his debut on Dec. 16, 2024 at Vancouver.

In his career, Felhaber has appeared in 294 AHL games between Colorado, the Milwaukee Admirals, Syracuse Crunch, Texas Stars and Laval Rocket, totaling 129 points (62 goals, 67 assists).

He has also played in parts of three ECHL seasons with the Idaho Steelheads, Orlando Solar Bears and Fort Wayne Komets, earning a place on the Western Conference squad at the All-Star Game and winning the accuracy challenge at the showcase in 2022-23. He tied for 25th in the league in scoring that season with 63 points (14 goals, 49 assists) and was 14th on the circuit with a 1.24-points-per-game scoring clip (min. 10 games played).

Prior to his professional career, Felhaber played in five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), splitting his time between the Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67’s, serving as an alternate captain in Ottawa in each of his final two seasons. He earned a place on the 2018-19 OHL Second All-Star Team after finishing second in the league with 59 goals, third in on the circuit with 109 points, and pacing the OHL with a plus-56 rating. In total, Felhaber amassed 285 points (145 goals, 140 assists) over 311 league contests.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound native of Pembroke, Ontario was originally signed as a free agent by the Dallas Stars on March 1, 2019.