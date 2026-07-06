Barron signs 1-year, $1.575 million contact with Predators

24-year-old defenseman was restricted free agent, acquired in trade with Montreal

Justin Barron NSH signs contract

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Justin Barron signed a one-year, $1.575 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Monday. 

The 24-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for Alexandre Carrier on Dec. 18, 2024.

"Justin Barron is a 24-year-old, right-handed defenseman who we feel still has growth in his game," Predators general manager Chris MacFarland said. "He can skate and has a lot of physical tools. We're looking forward to seeing him at our training camp in September."

Barron had nine assists and 60 blocked shots while averaging 14:15 of ice time in 52 games last season. The first-round pick (No. 25) of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Draft has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 208 regular-season games for the Avalanche, Canadiens and Predators. He has yet to skate in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Barron's older brother, forward Morgan Barron, has played the past five seasons for the Winnipeg Jets.

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