Giroux signs 1-year, $2 million contract with Senators

Giroux became an unrestricted free agent July 1 but will return for a fifth season with Ottawa. His new contract includes bonuses that could reach a maximum value of $5 million.

“I chose to come back because I want to be here. I’m excited to be an Ottawa Senator,” Giroux said. “Being around those guys for four years, we got really close. This team feels like a family. I just care for those players.”

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Giroux has 1,165 points (379 goals, 786 assists) in 1,345 regular-season games for the Flyers, Florida Panthers and Senators and 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in 105 playoff games. He played his first 15 seasons with Philadelphia and is second in Flyers history in assists (609), points (900) and games played (1,000), behind Bobby Clarke (852 assists, 1,210 points, 1,144 games). Giroux was Flyers captain from Jan. 15, 2013, until he was traded to the Panthers on March 19, 2022.

He has 242 points (85 goals, 157 assists) in 327 games since initially signing with Ottawa on July 13, 2022.

“Claude took his time to evaluate his options and his decision to re-sign with us shows his belief and commitment to our group,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He is the consummate professional and brings veteran experience to our core on and off the ice.”