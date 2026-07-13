Schneider signs 1-year, $5.5 million contract with Rangers

Braden Schneider signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the New York Rangers on Monday.

The 24-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, avoided a salary arbitration hearing. He had filed for arbitration on July 5, though a date for his hearing had not been announced.

Schneider had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) while averaging an NHL career-high 20:27 of ice time in 82 games last season. He also led New York in blocks (140), was third in hits (163), and tied for fifth in takeaways (22).

Selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 19) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider has 87 points (20 goals, 67 assists) in 368 regular-season games, and six points (one goal, five assists) in 43 Stanley Cup Playoff games.