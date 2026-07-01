Rangers Agree to Terms with Oliver Bjorkstrand

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on a one-year contract.

Bjorkstrand, 31, skated in 80 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2025-26 season, notching 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points. He ranked second on the Lightning with nine power play goals, which matched his career high, fourth in power play points (14) and fifth in shots (130). Bjorkstrand represented Denmark at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan.

The Herning, Denmark native has appeared in 704 career NHL games across 11 seasons between the Lightning, Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets, registering 416 points (184G-232A). He has scored 20 or more goals in a season six times throughout his career and established a career-high of 28 goals in 2021-22. During the 2023-24 season, he established career highs in assists (39) and points (59), and played in the NHL All-Star Game. That season, he led the Kraken in assists and ranked second on the team in goals (20) and points. The 6-0, 175-pound forward has combined for 20 points (10G-10A) in 49 postseason contests. In Game 7 of the First Round in the 2023 playoffs, Bjorkstrand scored two goals to help the Kraken win their first-ever playoff series.

Bjorkstrand was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.