Rangers Agree to Terms with Oliver Bjorkstrand

NYR2627_Mid Tier FA_Welcome_BjorkstrandNYR2627_Mid Tier FA_Welcome_16x9
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on a one-year contract.

Bjorkstrand, 31, skated in 80 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2025-26 season, notching 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points. He ranked second on the Lightning with nine power play goals, which matched his career high, fourth in power play points (14) and fifth in shots (130). Bjorkstrand represented Denmark at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan.

The Herning, Denmark native has appeared in 704 career NHL games across 11 seasons between the Lightning, Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets, registering 416 points (184G-232A). He has scored 20 or more goals in a season six times throughout his career and established a career-high of 28 goals in 2021-22. During the 2023-24 season, he established career highs in assists (39) and points (59), and played in the NHL All-Star Game. That season, he led the Kraken in assists and ranked second on the team in goals (20) and points. The 6-0, 175-pound forward has combined for 20 points (10G-10A) in 49 postseason contests. In Game 7 of the First Round in the 2023 playoffs, Bjorkstrand scored two goals to help the Kraken win their first-ever playoff series.

Bjorkstrand was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Rangers Agree to Terms with Joe Veleno

Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

Rangers Agree to Terms With Pavel Dorofeyev

News Feed

Rangers Acquire Marcus Pettersson in Exchange for 2030 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick

Rangers Acquire 2027 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2028 Conditional Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Will Borgen

Rangers Acquire Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Vincent Trocheck

Rangers Agree to Terms with Marc Del Gaizo

Rangers Agree to Terms with Joe Veleno

Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

Get To Know: Rangers Development Camp

Rangers Agree to Terms With Pavel Dorofeyev

Rangers 2026 NHL Draft Class

Rangers Acquire 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Pick and Massimo Rizzo in Exchange for Adam Edstrom

Rangers Acquire Pavel Dorofeyev in Exchange for 2026 First-Round Draft Pick, 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick and 2028 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick

Rangers Acquire William Trudeau in Exchange for Brett Berard

2026 New York Rangers Preseason Schedule

Rangers Agree to Terms with Dylan Garand

Jay Leach Named Head Coach of the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack

Rangers at Lightning: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Lightning: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes