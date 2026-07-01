Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Sam Lafferty on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Sam Lafferty on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Lafferty, 31, competed in 29 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2025-26, recording two points (1-1-2). He also represented the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, skating in seven tournament games.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania appeared in 378 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins registering 92 points (41-51-92).

Prior to his professional career, Lafferty played four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18) with the NCAA’s Brown University Bears, wearing an “A” for his junior and senior years. He was named to the All-ECAC Third Team in 2016-17 and All-Ivy League team in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Lafferty was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

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