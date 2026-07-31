Graf signs 3-year, $12.75 million contract with Sharks

Collin Graf signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 23-year-old forward had NHL career-highs in goals (21), assists (25) and points (46) in 81 games for the Sharks last season.

“Collin was a big part of our team’s improvement this past season, being an effective penalty killer for us and his versatility in the lineup was extremely valuable,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “His hard-working attitude and work ethic is a big reason why his game took another stride last year, and he continues to be an important person in our young group of players. We’re happy we are able to keep him a Shark for the next several seasons.”

An undrafted free agent who signed with San Jose on April 4, 2024, Graf has 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 121 NHL games.