Devils Sign Forward White | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed free-agent forward Colin White to a one-year, two-way contract worth $900,000 at the NHL level and $400,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Braden Birch.

White, 29, spent the last two seasons with San Jose and recorded 48 points (21g-27a) in 46 regular-season games with the organization’s AHL affiliate - the San Jose Barracuda. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward’s 48 points ranked second on the team last season, while his goal, assist and point totals all marked career-highs for a single season in the AHL. San Jose signed White in January of 2025, and he appeared in three games at the NHL level with the team. He registered 25 points (12g-13a) in 48 AHL games that season and his career-high three shorthanded goals ranked second on the club.

The right-handed shot has played in 323 career regular-season games in the NHL since he logged his debut with Ottawa on April 3, 2017, against Detroit. White played for Ottawa until 2021-22 and served a stint with Florida during the 2022-23 campaign. White also played in 21 postseason games during Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2022-23. Before his tenure with San Jose, White split time with Pittsburgh and Montreal in 2023-24. He set career-highs at the NHL level in 2018-19 with Ottawa, after White tallied 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points. White has also played in 166 regular-season career games in the AHL, which started in 2016-17 with Binghamton. He later spent two seasons in Belleville via 2017-18 and 2019-20, and played part of the 2023-24 campaign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Born in Hanover, MA, on Jan. 30, 1997, Ottawa selected White with the 21st overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Before his professional experience, he spent two seasons with the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2013-14 to 2014-15 and then two seasons at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level at Boston College from 2015-16 to 2016-17. White tallied 76 career points (35g-41a) in 72 games during his tenure at Boston College and finished in the top three for scoring on the team in both seasons. He was named the 2016 Hockey East Rookie of the Year and selected to the Second All-Star Team during the 2015-16 campaign.

White represented the United States (U.S.) several times. He played at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U-18 World Junior Championship (WJC) in 2014-15, and the WJC in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He helped the U.S. capture a Gold Medal at the 2014-15 tournament, after scoring the game-winning goal against Finland in the Gold Medal round. He also helped the U.S. win a Bronze Medal at the 2015-16 WJC and another Gold Medal at the 2016-17 WJC. He later represented the U.S. at the IIHF’s World Championship (WC) in 2018-19 and helped the U.S. win a Bronze Medal at the 2017-18 WC.