Top NHL restricted free agents: Fantilli could get offer sheet

FORWARDS

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 21-year-old center had an NHL career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games for the Blue Jackets last season. The No. 3 pick by Columbus in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli has 140 points (67 goals, 73 assists) in 213 regular-season games.

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

The 22-year-old left wing had NHL career highs in goals (41), assists (28) and points (69) in 76 games for the Ducks last season and had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 playoff games. The No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier has 114 points (61 goals, 53 assists) in 159 regular-season games with the Ducks since being acquired in a trade on Jan. 8, 2024.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

The 26-year-old left wing filed for salary arbitration after leading the Stars with 96 points and tying for the team lead with 45 goals in 82 games last season. Robertson had eight points (five goals, three assists) in six playoff games. A second-round pick (No. 39) by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Robertson has 490 points (213 goals, 277 assists) in 456 regular-season games and 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 62 playoff games.