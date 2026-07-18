Top NHL restricted free agents: Fantilli could get offer sheet

Other prominent RFAs filed for salary arbitration

robertson-fantilli-rfa

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images; Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

With the NHL free agent signing period having begun, NHL.com is taking a closer look at the top restricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position).

Most restricted free agents are eligible to receive an offer sheet from another team, unless they have filed for salary arbitration. A player's team can then match the offer sheet or receive draft-pick compensation based on its value.

FORWARDS

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 21-year-old center had an NHL career-high 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games for the Blue Jackets last season. The No. 3 pick by Columbus in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli has 140 points (67 goals, 73 assists) in 213 regular-season games.

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

The 22-year-old left wing had NHL career highs in goals (41), assists (28) and points (69) in 76 games for the Ducks last season and had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 playoff games. The No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier has 114 points (61 goals, 53 assists) in 159 regular-season games with the Ducks since being acquired in a trade on Jan. 8, 2024.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

The 26-year-old left wing filed for salary arbitration after leading the Stars with 96 points and tying for the team lead with 45 goals in 82 games last season. Robertson had eight points (five goals, three assists) in six playoff games. A second-round pick (No. 39) by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Robertson has 490 points (213 goals, 277 assists) in 456 regular-season games and 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 62 playoff games.

DEFENSEMEN

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings

The 23-year-old had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 72 games for the Red Wings last season. Selected by Detroit in the first round (No. 6) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Edvinsson has 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 175 regular-season games.

VGK@DET: Edvinsson grabs the lead with quick shot

Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes

The 24-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season, his first in the NHL. He had one assist in 17 playoff games to help Carolina win the Stanley Cup. A third-round pick (No. 69) by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft, Nikishin made his debut in the 2025 playoffs when he had one assist in four games.

GOALIES

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 25-year-old, who filed for salary arbitration, was 26-19-9 with a 2.60 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 games (53 starts) for the Blue Jackets last season. He set NHL career highs in wins and games played. Signed by Columbus as an undrafted free agent Feb. 20, 2022, Greaves is 36-28-11 with a 2.61 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 76 regular-season games (73 starts).

CBJ@PHI: Greaves keeps Cates out of the net on the penalty shot

Akira Schmid, Florida Panthers

The 26-year-old, who filed for salary arbitration, was 16-10-6 with a 2.59 GAA, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 games (29 starts) for the Golden Knights last season. He was traded to the Panthers on June 29. A fifth-round pick (No. 136) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Draft, Schmid is 32-28-10 with a 2.66 GAA, .898 save percentage and three shutouts in 82 regular-season games (65 starts) for the Devils and Golden Knights and 4-4 with a 2.26 GAA, .924 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 playoff games (eight starts).

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