CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH PAUL COTTER ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Paul Cotter on a one-year contract worth $2.15M AAV.

“Paul is a versatile forward with a good combination of size and speed,” said Johnson. “We really like the way he competes on the ice, and he will be a good addition to our bottom six. Paul’s profile is a positive for our group, and our coaching staff are excited to work with him to help him improve his game.”

Cotter, 26, appeared in 79 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2025.26, registering 15 points (9-6-15) and 19 penalty minutes. He led all Devils forwards in hits (192) while averaging 10:41 of time on ice per game.

The 6’2”, 213lbs forward has skated in 296 career games, split between the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils, posting 82 points (47-35-82) and 143 penalty minutes. He has also played in five career postseason contests with New Jersey in 2024.25, recording one assist, and won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

A native of Canton, MI, Cotter has represented the United States on multiple occasions, including the 2018 World Junior A Challenge and the 2026 World Championships.

Cotter was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fourth round, 115th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.