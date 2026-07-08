Maple Leafs Sign Quillan, Tverberg And Villeneuve

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Ryan Tverberg and forward Jacob Quillan to one-year contracts, while defenceman William Villeneuve has signed a two-year contract.

Tverberg, 24, skated in 63 games with the Toronto Marlies last season, recording 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) while adding 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 24 playoff games en route to a 2026 Calder Cup championship. In 162 career AHL games, he has collected 79 points (28 goals, 51 assists). Tverberg made his NHL debut on April 13, 2026, against the Dallas Stars.

The Richmond Hill, ON native was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Quillan, 24, appeared in 23 games with the Maple Leafs this season, registering three points (1 goal, 2 assists). In 40 games with the Marlies, he recorded 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and added nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 19 playoff games en route to a Calder Cup championship. In 114 career AHL games, Quillan has registered 74 points (32 goals, 42 assists).

The Dartmouth, NS native was originally signed to an entry-level contract by Toronto on April 1, 2024.

Villeneuve, 24, skated in 61 games with the Marlies last season, recording 30 points (3 goals, 27 assists) while adding 23 points (2 goals, 21 assists) in 24 playoff games en route to a Calder Cup championship. In 226 career AHL games, he has collected 120 points (12 goals, 108 assists). Villeneuve made his NHL debut on April 11, 2026, against the Florida Panthers.

The Sherbrooke, QC native was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.