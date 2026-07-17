Islanders Sign Tikkanen

Islanders sign goaltender Henrik Tikkanen to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed goaltender Henrik Tikkanen to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Tikkanen, 25, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with Bridgeport, the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate last season, where he set AHL career highs in minutes played (1,628) and wins (17), posting a 17-9-1 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. He also appeared in eight games with the Worcester Railers, going 5-2-1 with two shutouts, a 2.03 goals-against average and .929 save percentage, earning selection to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

The 6-foot-8 Lohja, Finland native has appeared in 77 games with Bridgeport over parts of the last three seasons (2023-26), compiling a 31-33-6 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Tikkanen has also appeared in 73 ECHL games over four seasons with Worcester from 2022-26, going 36-30-6 with six shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

The Islanders selected Tikkanen in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

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