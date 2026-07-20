One-year contracts for Jared Davidson and Hunter McKown

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts (2026-27) with forwards Jared Davidson and Hunter McKown.

Davidson, 24, played 10 games in the NHL with the Canadiens in 2025-26, recording one assist. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward also skated in 53 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL last season, producing 16 goals and nine assists. The forward was drafted by the Canadiens in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

McKown sported the colors of the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2025-26. The 23-year-old right-handed centerman registered nine goals and 16 assists in 63 regular season games before adding two points (1G, 1A) in eight playoff appearances. A native of San Jose, CA, McKown was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this summer in exchange for forward Luke Tuch.