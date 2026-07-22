Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hovorka, 25, appeared in his first four NHL games with the Panthers in 2025-26, notching his first career assist on April 15 vs. Detroit.

The 6-foot-6, 229-pound native of Prague, Czechia has appeared in two seasons with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Charlotte Checkers (2024-25 to 2025-26), compiling 28 points (8-20-28) over 117 games played.

Prior to his North American career, Hovorka posted 22 points (8-14-22) over 90 career games across two campaigns (2022-23 to 2023-24) with Motor Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Extraliga.

Undrafted, Hovorka represented Czechia at the 2024 Euro Hockey Tour (EHT), skating in five games.

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