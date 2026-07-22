Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Hovorka, 25, appeared in his first four NHL games with the Panthers in 2025-26

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season. 

Hovorka, 25, appeared in his first four NHL games with the Panthers in 2025-26, notching his first career assist on April 15 vs. Detroit. 

The 6-foot-6, 229-pound native of Prague, Czechia has appeared in two seasons with Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Charlotte Checkers (2024-25 to 2025-26), compiling 28 points (8-20-28) over 117 games played.  

Prior to his North American career, Hovorka posted 22 points (8-14-22) over 90 career games across two campaigns (2022-23 to 2023-24) with Motor Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Extraliga. 

Undrafted, Hovorka represented Czechia at the 2024 Euro Hockey Tour (EHT), skating in five games. 

2026-27 Florida Panthers preseason tickets are on sale now! To score tickets for the Panthers matchups on Sept. 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes and Sept. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.

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