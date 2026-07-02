CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MATTHEW STIENBURG ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

2526 - TRADE - 2 TEAM TEXT ONLY - CDC 17 1
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Matthew Stienburg on a one-year, two-way contract.

Stienburg, 25, appeared in eight games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) in 2025.26, recording three points (2-1-3) and 11 penalty minutes.

The 6’1”, 182lbs forward has appeared in eight career NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche, registering 22 penalty minutes. In 71 career AHL games across four seasons, all with the Colorado Eagles, Stienburg has posted 20 points (8-12-20), 81 penalty minutes, and a +2 plus/minus rating. In seven career Calder Cup Playoff games, he has one assist, six penalty minutes, and a +1 plus/minus rating.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native spent four seasons at Cornell University, appearing in 73 games and scoring 46 points (20-26-46), adding 93 penalty minutes and a +21 plus/minus rating.

Stienburg was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

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