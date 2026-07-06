RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Owen Michaels to two-year contract

The 24-year-old was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2024-25 & was named the NCAA Frozen Four's Most Outstanding Player last season during Western Michigan's run to their first national championship

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Owen Michaels to a two-year contract with an AAV of $900,000.

Michaels (6’2”, 185 lbs, 23) joined the Oilers in April following a three-year stay at Western Michigan, where he skated in 119 games and recorded 33 goals and 33 assists for 69 points along with 22 penalty minutes.

The Northville, Michigan native was a Hobey Baker nominee this past season for the Broncos, tallying 13 goals and 13 assists while serving as team captain before signing  a one-year entry-level contract with the Oilers.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the right-shot forward was named NCAA Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Broncos to their first national championship in school history. Potting a pair of goals, which included the game-winner in the semifinal win over Denver University, Michaels added two more in the title game over Boston University.

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