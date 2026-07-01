Utah Signs Kevin Stenlund to One-Year Contract

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By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Kevin Stenlund to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.75 million.

“Kevin plays an important role on this team and we’re pleased to bring him back to the Utah Mammoth,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He’s a durable player that kills penalties, and is strong in the faceoff circle. We are happy to have him remain part of our organization."

About Kevin Stenlund:

  • Stenlund, 29, recorded 4-14-18 and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 regular-season games with the Mammoth last season and added one goal in six contests during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Stenlund averaged the most shorthanded ice time (2:56) of any Mammoth forward and was one of the team’s six skaters to score a shorthanded goal (1-1–2).
  • He also won a team-high 54.2% of his faceoffs, after ranking fourth in the NHL in that category in 2024-25 among players to take at least 500 draws (59.1%).
  • The 6-foot-3, 213-pound forward previously established new single-season career highs in goals (14), assists (14), points (28), shots (102) ice time per game (14:21) and blocked shots (64) during Utah’s inaugural season in 2024-25.
  • He has tallied 46-44-90 and 168 PIM in 368 career NHL games with Utah, the Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets since debuting with Columbus in 2019. 
  • A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund won the 2024 Stanley Cup with Florida after tallying one assist in 24 postseason contests.
  • Stenlund was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

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