Pickard, Bogosian each sign 1-year, $1 million contract with Wild

Calvin Pickard signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.​

The 34-year-old goalie was 5-6-2 with a 3.68 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in 16 games (13 starts) last season, his third with the Edmonton Oilers last season.

Pickard helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, where they lost to the Florida Panthers each time.

A second-round pick (No. 49) by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2010 NHL Draft, Pickard is 74-77-14 with a 2.96 GAA, .901 save percentage and five shutouts in 191 regular-season games (157 starts) with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.

Pickard went 8-2 with a 2.72 GAA and .892 save percentage in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games (nine starts) with the Oilers.

The Wild also signed Zach Bogosian to a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

The 35-year-old defenseman had six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 regular-season games for Minnesota last season and no points in nine playoff games.

Selected by the Atlanta Thrashers with the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Bogosian has 249 points (66 goals, 183 assists) in 970 regular-season games for the Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Maple Leafs and Wild.