Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward John Beecher on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward John Beecher on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Beecher, 25, appeared in 35 contests between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames in 2025-26, totaling seven points (3-4-7).

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Elmira, New York has skated in 165 career NHL games between Boston (2023-24 to 2025-26) and Calgary (2025-26), producing 28 points (13-15-28). He also posted 36 points (16-20-36) over 87 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Providence Bruins (2021-22 to 2023-24).

Prior to his professional career, Beecher played in 81 games over three seasons (2019-20 to 2021-22) with the NCAA’s University of Michigan Wolverines. He was named to the NCAA (B1G) All-Rookie Team in his freshman season and became the NCAA (B1G) Champion in his third year.

Beecher was originally selected in the first round (30th overall) by Boston in the 2019 NHL Draft.

2026-27 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are available now! Click here to learn more. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.