Andersson, Lauzon each signs with Golden Knights

Andersson, 29, had 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and Calgary Flames, including 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 33 games with Vegas after he was acquired in a trade on Jan. 18.

Andersson had six assists in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Calgary in the second round (No. 53) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Andersson has 278 points (64 goals, 214 assists) in 617 regular-season games for the Flames and Golden Knights and 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 49 playoff games.

Lauzon had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 68 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and no points in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round (No. 52) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old has 58 points (15 goals, 43 assists) in 384 regular-season games for the Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators and Golden Knights and one assist in 34 playoff games.