Andersen signs 1-year, $2.8 million contract with Oilers

36-year-old goalie won Stanley Cup with Hurricanes last season

Frederik Andersen EDM contract

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Frederik Andersen signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old goalie was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in 35 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and helped them win the Stanley Cup.

He was 13-2 with a 1.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Andersen did not play after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights because of a knee injury; the Hurricanes would go on to win the series in six games.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (No. 87) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen is 324-149-58 with a 2.59 GAA, .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 552 regular-season games (538 starts) for the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.

Andersen is 59-37 with a 2.32 GAA and .913 save percentage and eight shutouts in 101 postseason games.

Edmonton also signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million AAV), and forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $2.6 million contract on Wednesday.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse was also traded to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zachary Sharp.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Nurse traded to Sharks by Oilers for Mukhamadullin

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Murphy, No. 2 pick in 2026 PWHL Draft, among 3 women invited to Oilers development camp

Free Agency

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Carlson signs 2-year, $17 million contract with Lightning

Bobrovsky signing highlights Maple Leafs' 'serious' makeover

Kiviranta signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Stars

Andersson, Lauzon each signs with Golden Knights

Kings load up on veterans in free agency, try to boost offense

Bedard contract with Blackhawks 'not there yet,' says GM

Panthers ‘really happy’ with swift roster makeover

Hayton gets offer sheet from Devils; Mammoth can match

Luke Schenn signs 1-year, $2.25 million contract with Canucks

NHL free agency live blog

Zuccarello, Perry each signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Kings

Pickard, Bogosian each sign 1-year, $1 million contract with Wild

Lee signs 3-year, $16.2 million contract with Mammoth

Mikheyev signs 4-year, $15.4 million contract with Lightning

Marchment signs 5-year, $33.75 million contract with Sharks

Jenner signs 4-year, $23 million contract with Capitals

Trouba signs 4-year, $33 million contract with Sharks