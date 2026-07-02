Andersen signs 1-year, $2.8 million contract with Oilers

Frederik Andersen signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old goalie was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in 35 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and helped them win the Stanley Cup.

He was 13-2 with a 1.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Andersen did not play after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights because of a knee injury; the Hurricanes would go on to win the series in six games.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (No. 87) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen is 324-149-58 with a 2.59 GAA, .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 552 regular-season games (538 starts) for the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.

Andersen is 59-37 with a 2.32 GAA and .913 save percentage and eight shutouts in 101 postseason games.

Edmonton also signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million AAV), and forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $2.6 million contract on Wednesday.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse was also traded to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zachary Sharp.