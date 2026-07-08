Sharks sign defensemen Libor Hajek to a one year, two-way contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Libor Hajek to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hajek, 28, spent the 2025-26 season with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech professional league, scoring 13 points (six goals, seven assists) with a plus-6 rating over 44 regular season games and helping the club capture the Czech Extraliga championship, tallying three assists over 17 postseason contests.

He has spent the past three seasons in the Czech league, all with HC Dynamo Pardubice, amassing 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 111 contests since the 2023-24 season. In total, he has spent parts of six campaigns in the premier Czech circuit, logging 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 138 career league games.

Prior to his return to Czechia, Hajek played in parts of five seasons with the New York Rangers, totaling 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 110 NHL contests from 2018-19 through 2022-23. He also played in 129 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2016-17 through 2023-24, split between the Syracuse Crunch, Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Prior to his North American professional career, Hajek spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats, serving as an alternate captain for Saskatoon in his final two campaigns with the team in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He recorded 91 points (19 goals, 72 assists) and 187 penalty minutes over 192 WHL contests. He also spent two seasons in the Czech U-20 league, scoring 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 57 games with HC Kometa Brno’s top junior club.

In international competition, Hajek has represented Czechia at the IIHF World Championships in 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026, helping the team capture Gold in 2024. He also played in the 2018 World Junior Championship, tying Cale Makar for most points by a defenseman in the tournament with eight (one goal, seven assists), as well as tying for second on the Czech team in points en route to being named a top-three player on the squad.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound native of Smrcek, Czechia was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft (second round, 37th overall).