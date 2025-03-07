2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Official deals since July 1, 2024

Brock Nelson trade tracker

© Mike Stobe/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 1, 2024. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.

MARCH 7: Los Angeles Kings acquire forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers for a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Kuzmenko traded to Kings by Flyers

MARCH 7: Ottawa Senators acquire forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker. | Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres

MARCH 7: Washington Capitals acquire forward Anthony Beauvillier from Pittsburgh Penguins for 2nd-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft. | Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins

MARCH 7: Edmonton Oilers acquire defenseman Jake Walman from San Jose Sharks for conditional 1st-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft and forward Carl Berglund. | Walman traded to Oilers by Sharks

MARCH 7: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Oliver Kylington from New York Islanders for future considerations. | Kylington traded to Ducks by Islanders

MARCH 6: Colorado Avalanche acquire forwards Brock Nelson and William Dufour from New York Islanders for forward Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a 1st-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and a 3rd-round pick in 2028. | Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders

MARCH 6: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Justin Brazeau from Boston Bruins for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Brazeau traded to Wild by Bruins

MARCH 6: New York Rangers acquire defenseman Carson Soucy from Vancouver Canucks for 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks

MARCH 6: Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Reilly Smith from New York Rangers for forward Brendan Brisson and 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Smith traded to Golden Knights by Rangers

MARCH 6: Winnipeg Jets acquire goalie Chris Driedger from Florida Panthers for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. | Driedger traded to Jets by Panthers

MARCH 6: New Jersey Devils acquire defenseman Brian Dumoulin from Anaheim Ducks for forward Herman Traff and 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks

MARCH 6: Florida Panthers acquire forward Nico Sturm and 7th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from San Jose Sharks for 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Sturm traded to Panthers by Sharks

MARCH 5: Nashville Predators acquire forward Michael Bunting and 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Pittsburgh Penguins for defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak. | Bunting traded to Predators by Penguins for Schenn, Novak

MARCH 5: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Vincent Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5th-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. | Desharnais traded to Sharks by Penguins

MARCH 5: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde, defenseman Kyle Aucoin, and a 5th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in a three-team trade also involving the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. Seattle acquires forward Michael Eyssimont, a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a conditional 1st-round pick in 2026 and a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Detroit acquires a conditional 4th-round pick in 2025. | Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning in 3-team deal

MARCH 5: Florida Panthers acquire goalie Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks for forward Patrick Giles. | Vanecek traded to Panthers from Sharks

MARCH 4: Edmonton Oilers acquire forwards Trent Frederic, Max Jones and Petr Hauser in a three-team trade also involving the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Boston acquires defenseman Max Wanner, a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and New Jersey acquires forward Shane Lachance. | Frederic traded to Oilers in three-team deal

MARCH 1: Florida Panthers acquire defenseman Seth Jones and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks for goaltender Spencer Knight and a 1st-round pick in 2026. | Jones traded to Panthers from Blackhawks

MARCH 1: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators for a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Nyquist traded to Wild by Predators

MARCH 1: Colorado Avalanche acquire forward Jimmy Vesey and defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Hank Kempf from the New York Rangers for defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen and conditional second- and fourth-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Lindgren traded to Avalanche by Rangers

FEBRUARY 26: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings for defenseman Joseph Cecconi. | Madden traded to Wild from Kings

FEBRUARY 26: Nashville Predators acquire forward Jesse Ylonen from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Anthony Angello. | Ylonen traded to Predators by Lightning

FEBRUARY 24: Anaheim Ducks acquire goalie Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. | Husso traded to Ducks by Red Wings

FEBRUARY 18: Nashville Predators acquire forward Grigori Denisenko from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations. | Denisenko traded to Predators by Golden Knights

FEBRUARY 13: St. Louis Blues acquire forward Corey Andonovski from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Mathias Laferriere. | Andonovski traded to Blues by Penguins

FEBRUARY 7: Nashville Predators acquire defenseman Mark Friedman from the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations. | Friedman traded to Predators by Canucks

FEBRUARY 3: Utah Hockey Club acquires forward Samuel Walker from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. | Walker traded to Utah by Wild

FEBRUARY 1: Dallas Stars acquire forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks for a 1st-round pick and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars by Sharks

FEBRUARY 1: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom and a 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Pettersson, O'Connor traded to Canucks by Penguins for Heinen, Desharnais

JANUARY 31: New York Rangers acquire forward J.T. Miller and defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington from the Vancouver Canucks for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Miller traded to Rangers by Canucks for Chytil, Mancini, draft pick

JANUARY 31: Philadelphia Flyers acquire forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a 7th-round pick in 2028 from the Calgary Flames for forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. | Kuzmenko traded to Flyers from Flames for Frost, Farabee

JANUARY 27: New York Islanders acquire defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues for a 5th-round in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Perunovich traded to Islanders by Blues

JANUARY 25: New York Rangers acquire forward Lucas Edmonds from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Ryder Korczak. | Edmonds traded to Rangers by Lightning

JANUARY 24: Carolina Hurricanes acquire forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and forward Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina sends forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas to Colorado with a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in 2026. Carolina also acquires Chicago forward prospect Nils Juntorp. Chicago acquires a 3rd-round pick in 2025 from Carolina. | Hurricanes acquire Rantanen, Hall in 3-team trade

JANUARY 22: Anaheim Ducks acquire forward Justin Bailey from the San Jose Sharks for forward Pavol Regenda. | Bailey traded to Ducks by Sharks

JANUARY 15: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin. | Phillips traded to Jets by Blackhawks

JANUARY 3: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Bennett MacArthur. | Poolman traded to Penguins by Sabres

DECEMBER 28: Colorado Avalanche acquire forward Juuso Parssinen and a 7th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Nashville Predators for forward Ondrej Pavel and a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Parssinen traded to Avalanche by Predators

DECEMBER 18: Montreal Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron. | Carrier traded to Canadiens by Predators

DECEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph from St. Louis Blues for future considerations. | P.O Joseph traded to Penguins by Blues

DECEMBER 18: Seattle Kraken acquire forward Kaapo Kakko from New York Rangers for defenseman Will Borgen, 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 6th-round pick in 2025. | Kakko traded to Kraken by Rangers

DECEMBER 14: St. Louis Blues acquire defenseman Cam Fowler and 4th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks

DECEMBER 9: Colorado Avalanche acquire goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith and 5th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from San Jose Sharks for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Blackwood traded to Avalanche by Sharks

DECEMBER 6: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Jacob Trouba from New York Rangers for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers

DECEMBER 6: The Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Jacob Perreault from Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer. | Perreault traded to Oilers by Canadiens

NOVEMBER 30: Wild acquire defenseman David Jiricek and a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Daemon Hunt, a 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, 3rd- and 4th-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Jiricek traded to Wild by Blue Jackets

NOVEMBER 30: Nashville Predators acquire goalie Justus Annunen and 6th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Colorado Avalanche for goalie Scott Wedgewood. | Annunen traded to Predators by Avalanche

NOVEMBER 27: Nashville Predators acquire forward Ryder Rolston from Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations. | Rolston traded to Predators by Blackhawks

NOVEMBER 25: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville Predators for a 4th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Tomasino traded to Penguins by Predators

NOVEMBER 12: Washington Capitals acquire forward Lars Eller from Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins

NOVEMBER 8: Seattle Kraken acquire forward Daniel Sprong from Vancouver Canucks for future considerations. | Sprong traded to Kraken by Canucks

NOVEMBER 4: Philadelphia Flyers acquire defenseman Ben Gleason from Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Ronnie Attard. | Gleason traded to Flyers by Oilers

OCTOBER 30: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren from Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Matt Benning, 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs

OCTOBER 29: Utah Hockey Club acquires defenseman Olli Maatta from Detroit Red Wings for 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Maatta traded to Utah by Red Wings

OCTOBER 6: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Erik Brannstrom from Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Tucker Poolman and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Brannstrom traded to Canucks by Avalanche

AUGUST 23: San Jose Sharks acquire goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Nashville Predators for forward David Edstrom, goaltender Magnus Chrona and 1st-round pick in 2025. | Askarov traded to Sharks by Predators

AUGUST 22: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Rutger McGroarty from Winnipeg Jets for forward Brayden Yager. | McGroarty traded to Penguins by Jets for Yager

AUGUST 20: Edmonton Oilers acquire rights to unsigned draft choice defenseman Paul Fischer and a 3rd-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. | Fischer traded to Oilers by Blues

AUGUST 19: Montreal Canadiens acquire forward Patrik Laine, 2nd-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft from Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Jordan Harris. | Laine traded to Canadiens by Blue Jackets for Harris

AUGUST 18: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Cody Ceci and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Ty Emberson. | Ceci traded to Sharks by Oilers

AUGUST 18: Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks for a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Podkolzin traded to Oilers by Canucks

AUGUST 13: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Cody Glass from the Nashville Predators for forward Jordan Frasca, a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Glass traded to Penguins by Predators

AUGUST 13: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the St. Louis Blues for a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 5th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Penguins trade picks with Blues

JULY 15: Colorado Avalanche acquire goalie Kevin Mandolese and a 7th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators for 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Mandolese traded to Avalanche by Senators

JULY 15: Ottawa Senators acquire forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers for forward Roby Jarventie and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Bourgault, Chiasson traded to Senators by Oilers

JULY 6: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations. | Coghlan traded to Jets by Hurricanes

JULY 5: Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio. | Sabres trade Savoie to Oilers for McLeod

JULY 3: Anaheim Ducks acquire forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Detroit Red Wings for goalie Gage Alexander. | Fabbri traded to Anaheim by Detroit for Alexander

JULY 3: Utah Hockey Club aquires Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators for forward Jan Jenik. | Sokolov traded to Utah by Ottawa for Jenik

JULY 2: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Seattle Kraken for a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Dumoulin traded to Ducks by Kraken

JULY 2: St. Louis Blues acquire forward Mathieu Joseph and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations. | Joseph traded to Blues by Senators

JULY 2: St. Louis Blues acquire forward Radek Faksa from the Dallas Stars for future considerations. | Faksa traded to Blues by Stars

JULY 1: New York Rangers acquire forward Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Smith traded to Rangers by Penguins

JULY 1: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Chychrun traded to Capitals by Senators

Latest News

Kovacevic signs 5-year, $20 million contract with Devils

Trade Deadline Live Blog

Kuzmenko traded to Kings by Flyers for 2027 3rd-round draft pick

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin watch resumes when Capitals host Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats

Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, O'Reilly, Provorov

Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks for prospect, draft pick

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Makar, MacKinnon combine for 11 points, Avalanche top Sharks for 4th win in row

Walman traded to Oilers by Sharks for 1st-round pick, prospect

Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers defeat Canadiens

Robertson scores in OT, Stars rally past Flames

Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders