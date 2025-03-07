Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 1, 2024. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker
Official deals since July 1, 2024
MARCH 7: Los Angeles Kings acquire forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers for a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Kuzmenko traded to Kings by Flyers
MARCH 7: Ottawa Senators acquire forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker. | Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres
MARCH 7: Washington Capitals acquire forward Anthony Beauvillier from Pittsburgh Penguins for 2nd-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft. | Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins
MARCH 7: Edmonton Oilers acquire defenseman Jake Walman from San Jose Sharks for conditional 1st-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft and forward Carl Berglund. | Walman traded to Oilers by Sharks
MARCH 7: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Oliver Kylington from New York Islanders for future considerations. | Kylington traded to Ducks by Islanders
MARCH 6: Colorado Avalanche acquire forwards Brock Nelson and William Dufour from New York Islanders for forward Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a 1st-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and a 3rd-round pick in 2028. | Nelson traded to Avalanche by Islanders
MARCH 6: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Justin Brazeau from Boston Bruins for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Brazeau traded to Wild by Bruins
MARCH 6: New York Rangers acquire defenseman Carson Soucy from Vancouver Canucks for 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks
MARCH 6: Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Reilly Smith from New York Rangers for forward Brendan Brisson and 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Smith traded to Golden Knights by Rangers
MARCH 6: Winnipeg Jets acquire goalie Chris Driedger from Florida Panthers for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. | Driedger traded to Jets by Panthers
MARCH 6: New Jersey Devils acquire defenseman Brian Dumoulin from Anaheim Ducks for forward Herman Traff and 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks
MARCH 6: Florida Panthers acquire forward Nico Sturm and 7th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from San Jose Sharks for 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Sturm traded to Panthers by Sharks
MARCH 5: Nashville Predators acquire forward Michael Bunting and 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Pittsburgh Penguins for defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak. | Bunting traded to Predators by Penguins for Schenn, Novak
MARCH 5: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Vincent Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5th-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. | Desharnais traded to Sharks by Penguins
MARCH 5: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde, defenseman Kyle Aucoin, and a 5th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in a three-team trade also involving the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. Seattle acquires forward Michael Eyssimont, a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a conditional 1st-round pick in 2026 and a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Detroit acquires a conditional 4th-round pick in 2025. | Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning in 3-team deal
MARCH 5: Florida Panthers acquire goalie Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks for forward Patrick Giles. | Vanecek traded to Panthers from Sharks
MARCH 4: Edmonton Oilers acquire forwards Trent Frederic, Max Jones and Petr Hauser in a three-team trade also involving the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Boston acquires defenseman Max Wanner, a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and New Jersey acquires forward Shane Lachance. | Frederic traded to Oilers in three-team deal
MARCH 1: Florida Panthers acquire defenseman Seth Jones and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks for goaltender Spencer Knight and a 1st-round pick in 2026. | Jones traded to Panthers from Blackhawks
MARCH 1: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators for a 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Nyquist traded to Wild by Predators
MARCH 1: Colorado Avalanche acquire forward Jimmy Vesey and defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Hank Kempf from the New York Rangers for defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen and conditional second- and fourth-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Lindgren traded to Avalanche by Rangers
FEBRUARY 26: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings for defenseman Joseph Cecconi. | Madden traded to Wild from Kings
FEBRUARY 26: Nashville Predators acquire forward Jesse Ylonen from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Anthony Angello. | Ylonen traded to Predators by Lightning
FEBRUARY 24: Anaheim Ducks acquire goalie Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. | Husso traded to Ducks by Red Wings
FEBRUARY 18: Nashville Predators acquire forward Grigori Denisenko from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations. | Denisenko traded to Predators by Golden Knights
FEBRUARY 13: St. Louis Blues acquire forward Corey Andonovski from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Mathias Laferriere. | Andonovski traded to Blues by Penguins
FEBRUARY 7: Nashville Predators acquire defenseman Mark Friedman from the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations. | Friedman traded to Predators by Canucks
FEBRUARY 3: Utah Hockey Club acquires forward Samuel Walker from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. | Walker traded to Utah by Wild
FEBRUARY 1: Dallas Stars acquire forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks for a 1st-round pick and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars by Sharks
FEBRUARY 1: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, forward prospect Melvin Fernstrom and a 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Pettersson, O'Connor traded to Canucks by Penguins for Heinen, Desharnais
JANUARY 31: New York Rangers acquire forward J.T. Miller and defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington from the Vancouver Canucks for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Miller traded to Rangers by Canucks for Chytil, Mancini, draft pick
JANUARY 31: Philadelphia Flyers acquire forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a 7th-round pick in 2028 from the Calgary Flames for forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. | Kuzmenko traded to Flyers from Flames for Frost, Farabee
JANUARY 27: New York Islanders acquire defenseman Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues for a 5th-round in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Perunovich traded to Islanders by Blues
JANUARY 25: New York Rangers acquire forward Lucas Edmonds from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Ryder Korczak. | Edmonds traded to Rangers by Lightning
JANUARY 24: Carolina Hurricanes acquire forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and forward Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina sends forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas to Colorado with a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in 2026. Carolina also acquires Chicago forward prospect Nils Juntorp. Chicago acquires a 3rd-round pick in 2025 from Carolina. | Hurricanes acquire Rantanen, Hall in 3-team trade
JANUARY 22: Anaheim Ducks acquire forward Justin Bailey from the San Jose Sharks for forward Pavol Regenda. | Bailey traded to Ducks by Sharks
JANUARY 15: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin. | Phillips traded to Jets by Blackhawks
JANUARY 3: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Bennett MacArthur. | Poolman traded to Penguins by Sabres
DECEMBER 28: Colorado Avalanche acquire forward Juuso Parssinen and a 7th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Nashville Predators for forward Ondrej Pavel and a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Parssinen traded to Avalanche by Predators
DECEMBER 18: Montreal Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from Nashville Predators for defenseman Justin Barron. | Carrier traded to Canadiens by Predators
DECEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph from St. Louis Blues for future considerations. | P.O Joseph traded to Penguins by Blues
DECEMBER 18: Seattle Kraken acquire forward Kaapo Kakko from New York Rangers for defenseman Will Borgen, 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 6th-round pick in 2025. | Kakko traded to Kraken by Rangers
DECEMBER 14: St. Louis Blues acquire defenseman Cam Fowler and 4th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks
DECEMBER 9: Colorado Avalanche acquire goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith and 5th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from San Jose Sharks for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Blackwood traded to Avalanche by Sharks
DECEMBER 6: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Jacob Trouba from New York Rangers for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers
DECEMBER 6: The Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Jacob Perreault from Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer. | Perreault traded to Oilers by Canadiens
NOVEMBER 30: Wild acquire defenseman David Jiricek and a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Daemon Hunt, a 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, 3rd- and 4th-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Jiricek traded to Wild by Blue Jackets
NOVEMBER 30: Nashville Predators acquire goalie Justus Annunen and 6th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Colorado Avalanche for goalie Scott Wedgewood. | Annunen traded to Predators by Avalanche
NOVEMBER 27: Nashville Predators acquire forward Ryder Rolston from Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations. | Rolston traded to Predators by Blackhawks
NOVEMBER 25: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville Predators for a 4th-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Tomasino traded to Penguins by Predators
NOVEMBER 12: Washington Capitals acquire forward Lars Eller from Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins
NOVEMBER 8: Seattle Kraken acquire forward Daniel Sprong from Vancouver Canucks for future considerations. | Sprong traded to Kraken by Canucks
NOVEMBER 4: Philadelphia Flyers acquire defenseman Ben Gleason from Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Ronnie Attard. | Gleason traded to Flyers by Oilers
OCTOBER 30: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren from Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Matt Benning, 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs
OCTOBER 29: Utah Hockey Club acquires defenseman Olli Maatta from Detroit Red Wings for 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Maatta traded to Utah by Red Wings
OCTOBER 6: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Erik Brannstrom from Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Tucker Poolman and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Brannstrom traded to Canucks by Avalanche
AUGUST 23: San Jose Sharks acquire goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Nashville Predators for forward David Edstrom, goaltender Magnus Chrona and 1st-round pick in 2025. | Askarov traded to Sharks by Predators
AUGUST 22: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Rutger McGroarty from Winnipeg Jets for forward Brayden Yager. | McGroarty traded to Penguins by Jets for Yager
AUGUST 20: Edmonton Oilers acquire rights to unsigned draft choice defenseman Paul Fischer and a 3rd-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. | Fischer traded to Oilers by Blues
AUGUST 19: Montreal Canadiens acquire forward Patrik Laine, 2nd-round pick in 2026 NHL Draft from Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Jordan Harris. | Laine traded to Canadiens by Blue Jackets for Harris
AUGUST 18: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Cody Ceci and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Ty Emberson. | Ceci traded to Sharks by Oilers
AUGUST 18: Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks for a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Podkolzin traded to Oilers by Canucks
AUGUST 13: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Cody Glass from the Nashville Predators for forward Jordan Frasca, a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Glass traded to Penguins by Predators
AUGUST 13: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 2nd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the St. Louis Blues for a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and 5th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Penguins trade picks with Blues
JULY 15: Colorado Avalanche acquire goalie Kevin Mandolese and a 7th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators for 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Mandolese traded to Avalanche by Senators
JULY 15: Ottawa Senators acquire forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers for forward Roby Jarventie and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Bourgault, Chiasson traded to Senators by Oilers
JULY 6: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations. | Coghlan traded to Jets by Hurricanes
JULY 5: Edmonton Oilers acquire forward Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio. | Sabres trade Savoie to Oilers for McLeod
JULY 3: Anaheim Ducks acquire forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Detroit Red Wings for goalie Gage Alexander. | Fabbri traded to Anaheim by Detroit for Alexander
JULY 3: Utah Hockey Club aquires Egor Sokolov from the Ottawa Senators for forward Jan Jenik. | Sokolov traded to Utah by Ottawa for Jenik
JULY 2: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Seattle Kraken for a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Dumoulin traded to Ducks by Kraken
JULY 2: St. Louis Blues acquire forward Mathieu Joseph and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations. | Joseph traded to Blues by Senators
JULY 2: St. Louis Blues acquire forward Radek Faksa from the Dallas Stars for future considerations. | Faksa traded to Blues by Stars
JULY 1: New York Rangers acquire forward Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 2nd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Smith traded to Rangers by Penguins
JULY 1: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Chychrun traded to Capitals by Senators