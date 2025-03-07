Laughton traded to Maple Leafs by Flyers for prospect, 2027 1st-round pick

Scott Laughton was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, for forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Maple Leafs also acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Philadelphia also is retaining 50 percent of Laughton’s remaining salary. He is in the fourth season of a five-year, $15 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed with the Flyers on April 12, 2021.

The Maple Leafs (38-21-3) are two points behind the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The 30-year-old forward was born in Oakville, Ontario, about 20 miles south of Toronto.

“Being a Leafs fan growing up, it's really cool and really special,” Laughton told TSN.

Laughton has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 60 games this season. He has the only four-goal game in the NHL this season, against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 12.

“This trade is as tough as they come for me personally and professionally,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. “Scott was an integral part of our team for a long time and it was a great pleasure to see him grow into the teammate and leader that he is. Scott not only brought back the standard of what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer, he led the way and set a precedent for our organization moving forward.”

Selected by Philadelphia in the first round (No. 20) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Laughton has 265 points (106 goals, 159 assists) in 661 regular-season games and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Flyers (27-28-8) are five points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Toronto also reportedly acquired defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins for forward prospect Fraser Minten and a first-round NHL draft pick.

The 28-year-old has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 18:48 of ice time in 63 games. He led the Bruins with 119 blocked shots. Selected by the Bruins in the second round (No. 37) of the 2015 NHL Draft, he has 109 points (29 goals, 80 assists) in 617 regular-season games and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 72 playoff games.

“Definitely a shocker when I heard it was Toronto,” Carlo told TSN. “But it's pretty instant that you can look at that group that they got there. … What an opportunity for me to go in there and help that group win.”

Grebenkin made his NHL debut Nov. 20, and the 21-year-old does not have a point in seven games. He has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 39 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League. It’s his first season in North America from his native Russia.

He was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Minten has four points (two goals, two assists) in 15 NHL games this season and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 26 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Philadelphia also traded forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Los Angeles Kings for a third-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The Bruins (28-8-8) are three points behind Ottawa.