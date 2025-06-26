Gaudreau traded to Kraken by Wild for draft pick

Frederick Gaudreau was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Minnesota received a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for the 32-year-old forward.

Gaudreau had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 82 games this season and no points in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $10.5 million contract ($2.1 million average annual value) he signed with the Wild on April 13, 2023.

"Frederick's a versatile skater who plays a strong two-way game,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "He gives us depth down the middle and has the ability to produce offensively. He's a player who can be trusted on the defensive side of the puck, especially on the penalty kill. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

Signed by the Nashville Predators as an undrafted free agent on Jan. 5, 2016, Gaudreau has 152 points (61 goals, 91 assists) in 410 regular-season games for the Predators and Wild and 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in 32 playoff games.

"We're just trying to create a little more flexibility for ourselves," Wild GM Bill Guerin said. "Freddy's an A-plus human being. He played great for us. He's a good guy. It was a tough call to make because I know he loves it here and he's got family connections and everything. But he understands the business side. And like I said, we just wanted to create a little more flexibility and the deal sounded right for us."

The Kraken (35-41-6) finished seventh in the Pacific Division this season and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight seasons. They hold six picks in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, which begins Friday with the first round at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"Seattle was interested in him," Guerin said. "They see the value in him. Freddy’s a good player and that’s really it. It’s kind of been in the works for a couple weeks."

The Wild (45-30-7) finished as the first wild card in the Western Conference this season and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the first round. They have five selections in the draft.

