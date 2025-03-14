Red Wings trade defenseman Tory Dello to New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations

Blueliner has skated in 215 AHL games with Grand Rapids, Laval and Chicago

DET-Trade
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today traded defenseman Tory Dello to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations.

Dello, 28, has played in 27 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins during the 2024-25 season, recording four points (1-3-4) and 16 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman spent the entire 2023-24 season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, logging 13 points (3-10-13) and 28 penalty minutes in 65 games. Originally signed by Grand Rapids to an amateur tryout on March 11, 2020, Dello picked up six points (1-5-6) and 30 penalty minutes in 47 games over parts of three seasons with the Griffins from 2019-21 and 2024-25. In total, Dello has collected 52 points (13-39-52), a plus-38 rating and 128 penalty minutes in 215 AHL games with the Griffins, Laval Rocket and Wolves.

Prior to turning professional, Dello played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2016-20, tallying 40 points (7-33-40), a plus-19 rating and 133 penalty minutes in 154 games. He helped the Fighting Irish win a Big Ten Conference championship in 2017-18, in addition to consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles in 2018 and 2019. Dello also registered 36 points (7-29-36), a plus-22 rating and 186 penalty minutes in 152 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2012-16, captaining the Storm to a Clark Cup championship in 2016. He was named the recipient of the 2015-16 Curt Hammer Award, presented annually to “the USHL player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride and determination.” The Lakewood, Ill., native won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two assists and six penalty minutes in five games.

Dello Stats
