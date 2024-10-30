Maatta traded to Utah by Red Wings for draft pick

Defenseman had 18 points in 2023-24; Detroit gets 3rd-round selection in 2025

Olli Maatta trade 10_29_24

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Olli Maatta was traded to the Utah Hockey Club by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old defenseman doesn't have a point in seven games this season. He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and a plus-14 rating in 72 games in 2023-24.

Maatta is in the final season of a two-year, $6 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed with the Red Wings on Feb. 16, 2023.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (No. 22) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Maatta has 177 points (40 goals, 137 assists) in 691 regular-season games with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Red Wings. He also has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 85 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Utah (4-4-2) has lost six of its past seven games following a 3-0-0 start. It has also allowed at least four goals in six of its 10 games this season.

Detroit (4-4-1) is 3-1-1 in its past five games.

