Brannstrom traded to Canucks by Avalanche for Poolman, 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

Erik Brannstrom was acquired by the Vancouver Canucks in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday for Tucker Poolman and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Brannstrom, a 25-year-old defenseman, was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. He signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on July 2 after he had 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 76 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, ranking fifth on the team at his position in points while setting NHL career highs in goals, assists and games played.

The first-round pick (No. 15) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft played his 200th NHL game Nov. 18. He has 69 points (seven goals, 62 assists) in 266 games, all for the Senators, who acquired him from the Golden Knights in the trade that sent Mark Stone to Vegas on Feb. 25, 2019.

Poolman, a 31-year-old defenseman, hasn't played since Oct. 18, 2023, because of a head injury. He signed a four-year, $10 million contract (average annual value of $2.5 million) with the Canucks on July 28, 2021, and has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 163 regular-season games for Vancouver and the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks are retaining 20 percent of Poolman's salary as part of the transaction.

"Erik is a dynamic skater and skilled player who adds to our depth on the backend," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We would like to thank Tucker for his time in Vancouver. It was extremely unfortunate that he was unable to continue his career here due to injury and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."