Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Jacob Perreault.

Hoefenmayer, 25, has registered seven points (1G, 6A) in 11 games with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL this season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound left-handed defenseman has appeared in 149 regular season games over five AHL seasons with the Toronto Marlies and the Condors, tallying 21 goals and 51 assists.

The Toronto, ON native was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.