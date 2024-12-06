Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers

The 25-year-old left-handed defenseman was acquired in exchange for forward Jacob Perreault

20241206-Hoefenmayer-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Jacob Perreault.

Hoefenmayer, 25, has registered seven points (1G, 6A) in 11 games with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL this season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound left-handed defenseman has appeared in 149 regular season games over five AHL seasons with the Toronto Marlies and the Condors, tallying 21 goals and 51 assists.

The Toronto, ON native was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

News Feed

A Jake of all trades

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 5 

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

Samuel Montembeault to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Victoire has kicked off season two of PWHL hockey

Laine and Armia named to Finnish 4 Nations roster

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 4

NYI@MTL: Game recap

Sorel-Tracy will receive the next BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 3

Laine activated off IR, will make Habs regular season debut Tuesday

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

'Tis the season of giving

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for November

Joshua Roy loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@BOS: Game recap 

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to Laval Rocket