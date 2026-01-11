Pearson scores in 3rd period, Jets rally past Devils

Just 37 seconds later, Hischier tied it 1-1 at 19:27. He jammed a loose puck through Hellebuyck's pads five-hole in the crease following the rebound of Luke Hughes’ shot from the left face-off dot.

“We did to them on the first goal what they kind of did to us on the other,” Devils forward Jesper Bratt said. “We kind of responded quick to a goal against. And I think that's where we did good in the first period, I mean, as soon as we let in a goal, we just come back on our horse. We went to work.”

Glass made it 2-1 Devils at 1:05 of the second period, finishing a net drive on a cross-ice set up from Luke Hughes.

“We did it to ourselves,” Glass said. “In the third, we just weren’t making the right plays, not the right reads, we weren’t connected. But in the first and second periods we did that. And that’s why it’s frustrating that it went away in the third. … That’s kind of what bit us. It sucks, but we have to play more consistent hockey.”

Toews then tied it 2-2 at 2:36. Toews created a turnover at the Winnipeg blueline that sent Perfetti in on a breakaway, then Toews jammed the loose puck in the crease after Perfetti's shot hit the crossbar.

“I knew it hit the crossbar, but I thought it went bar down and out,” Perfetti said. “I didn't think it went in right away because I was looking at the ref. We were looking at each other, like, I didn't think it went in. So just happy [Toews] was there to clean it up.”

Jonas Siegenthaler appeared to put the Devils up 3-2 at 3:28 with a shot from the slot following a scramble in front. The Jets challenged for goaltender interference, and the play was overturned when video review determined New Jersey forward Paul Cotter made incidental contact with Hellebuyck in the crease that impaired the goaltender’s ability to play his position.

“I didn't get an exact explanation,” Keefe said. “But I believe what they're looking at there is with Cotter’s foot, kind of, getting in the way of their goalie's ability to come back across the crease. So, those are tough ones, but those are, kind of, the margins. We also had two we put in our own net again tonight. So, you know, that's the way it's been going.”

Glass scored his second of the game to make it 3-2 at 8:08, collecting a rebound and letting a quick wrist shot go from the bottom of the right circle.

“Playing in front of my family is always a dream come true for me,” Glass said of scoring two goals in his hometown of Winnipeg. “I never take playing in the NHL for granted, especially in front of them. I’ve dreamt of playing the Jets or of just being here, so it’s a dream come true. But it just sucks not being able to win in front of them.”

Vilardi tied it 3-3 at 17:57. Perfetti’s backhand attempt from the side of the net hit the post, and Vilardi batted in the loose puck behind Allen as the goaltender swiped at it with his glove.

“I think that game was pretty sloppy for two periods both ways, and both goaltenders were under a barrage there,” Arniel said. “But just the fact we came out in the third period recognizing that (it’s) 3-3 at home — just go out and play a period and put the chips on the table, and I thought we did a good job of that. We didn’t give up much and our fourth line [Pearson, Koepke and Zhilkin] scored a big goal.”

Jets defenseman Colin Miller left the game and did not return for the second period.

“When he fell, obviously lower body, he fell in and hurt himself there,” Arniel said. “He came in and tried to skate (before) the start of the second. Didn’t feel very good, so we’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow.”

NOTES: Luke Hughes (22 goals, 95 assists) skated in his 200th NHL game, and matches Brian Rafalski (20 goals, 97 assists) for the most points (117) by a Devils defenseman at the time of the milestone. … New Jersey defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic had an assist and blocked two shots in 18:14 of ice time in his season debut following offseason knee surgery. … Morrissey’s two assists make it his 89th career multipoint game, tying Dustin Byfuglien for the most by a defenseman in Jets/Thrashers franchise history.