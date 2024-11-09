Kraken Take Another Shot With A Born Shooter

“He’s a guy that scored 20 for us, so we felt he was worth the gamble,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “We know we can use him up and down the lineup. We can use him on the power play. He’s got pace to his game and he knows our team and is familiar with our system.”

Francis also indicated that it's likely that Sprong won't see game action until late next week as he works through the visa process.

Sprong continued to score after leaving the Kraken, potting 18 goals last season while on a one-year-deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

“I know I can score from anywhere,” Sprong told reporters last March.

Sprong signed with the Canucks on another one-year deal this season and had a goal and two assists his first 10 games.

The Kraken hope bringing Sprong back to familiar surroundings re-ignites his scoring touch for a team needing to generate more offense. Heading into Friday night’s home contest against the Vegas Golden Knights, they’d scored only 20 times in their last nine games missed due to injury by offensively gifted defenseman Vince Dunn.

Despite playing limited fourth line minutes, Sprong has averaged 2.1 shots per game throughout a career spent with six teams since being drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round, 46th overall in 2015. The Kraken acquired him from the Washington Capitals at the March trade deadline their 2021-22 expansion season and he immediately impressed with six goals in only six games.

His only full Kraken season was in 2022-23 when Sprong, Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato were the primary trio forming a fourth line that combined for 44 goals and 57 assists. Sprong had 43 points that season to go along with a goal and an assist in 10 playoff games.

Those totals from Sprong came while playing just 11:25 per game – the team’s 20th highest total.

His stats were also compiled over just 66 games, meaning his goals per game mark of 0.32 was second highest on the team behind Jared McCann. His six power play goals also tied him with Oliver Bjorkstrand for second spot behind McCann’s seven.

But despite those numbers, the Kraken opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Sprong as a restricted free agent. That resulted in his becoming an unrestricted free agent that could sign elsewhere.

The Kraken at the time were trying to free up roster spots for incoming draft picks, such as Tye Kartye, Ryan Winterton and Shane Wright, that were expected to start arriving in the NHL last season and in years to follow. Kartye made last season’s team out of training camp while Wright and Winterton joined late in the season.

Wright made this season’s team out of camp while Winterton appeared in a game earlier this week in Colorado.