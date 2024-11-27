RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Ryder Rolston to Predators

Chicago acquires future considerations from Nashville in exchange

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has traded forward Ryder Rolston to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

Rolston, 23, spent two seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, skating in 68 career regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and compiling 20 points (11G, 9A).

The Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN+, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

