Burakovsky traded to Blackhawks by Kraken for Veleno

2-time Stanley Cup winner dealt to Chicago in swap of forwards

Andre Burakovsky was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Seattle Kraken for Joe Veleno on Saturday.

Burakovsky, a 30-year-old forward, had 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 games with the Kraken this season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner -- with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 -- Burakovsky was selected by Washington with the No. 23 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 387 points (153 goals, 234 assists) in 696 NHL games with the Capitals, Avalanche and Kraken and 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 93 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $27.5 million contract (average annual value $5.5 million) he signed with Seattle on July 13, 2022.

"Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "In return, we've acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward."

Veleno, a 25-year-old forward, had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 74 games with the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings this season; he was traded to Chicago on March 7 and had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 18 games with the Blackhawks.

Selected by the Red Wings with the No. 30 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno has 81 points (38 goals, 43 assists) in 306 NHL games with the Detroit and Chicago.

He has one season remaining on a two-year, $4.55 million contract ($2.275 AAV) he signed with Detroit on July 19, 2024.

